Adult grandson arrested after stabbing grandma during argument, police say

A 24-year-old man has been taken into custody after stabbing his 72-year-old grandma during an argument, according to the Orange City Police Department.

Police and paramedics responded to the Orange City Flats apartments shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday.

According to officials, the man and his grandma got into an argument. During that argument, the adult grandson grabbed a knife and stabbed his grandma.

She was transported to HC Florida, Lake Monroe Hospital as a trauma alert. The extent of her injuries was not immediately available.

The man was taken into custody. Charges were not immediately announced.