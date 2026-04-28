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Kissimmee commissioner speaks out against second impeachment filing

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Published  April 28, 2026 8:56pm EDT
Osceola County News
FOX 35 Orlando
Kissimmee commissioner faces second impeachment in one month

Kissimmee commissioner faces second impeachment in one month

A Kissimmee commissioner facing her second impeachment in one month is calling accusations against her "politically motivated" as elections draw nearer. Now, Janette Martinez claims the accusations of using her power to benefit a close friend are false. 

The Brief

    • Kissimmee Commissioner Janette Martinez is facing a second impeachment complaint in just over a month.
    • She said the accusations are false and politically motivated.
    • A special prosecutor is now reviewing the case, with findings expected within 90 days.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee Commissioner Janette Martinez is facing a second impeachment complaint in just over a month.

Following the most recent accusations – alleging that Martinez used her position in leadership to help a family member – she denies the claims against her. 

What we know:

Two complaints were filed against Kissimmee City Commissioner Jannette Martinez regarding a breach of the city's code of ethics in the span of one month. 

Last week, the Kissimmee City Commission voted to request that the region's Chief Judge appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Mayor Jackie Espinosa and Commissioner Janette Martinez.

Read: Ethics complaint against Mayor Jackie Espinosa

The complaint alleges Commissioner Janette Martinez misused her power to benefit a "best friend" and business associate. The filing claims Martinez "threatened" city staff to push through a permit for a food truck at a location where Martinez’s own food truck business, Coqui Kitchen, also operates.

Martinez's response

Martinez addressed the allegations during a press conference Tuesday.

"I am here to clear my name," Martinez said. "The allegations made against me are false."

She acknowledged speaking on the item during a city commission meeting but said she recused herself.

"I recused myself just because, possibly in the future, my food truck would need a home," Martinez said.

Martinez claimed the situation was misinterpreted at a commission meeting and said the complaints are politically motivated, saying she'll continue to fight the accusations.

What's next:

A special prosecutor has been assigned to review both impeachment complaints against Martinez.

The investigation could take up to 90 days. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from FOX 35's Alexus Cleavenger. 

Osceola County News