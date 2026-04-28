Kissimmee commissioner speaks out against second impeachment filing

The Brief Kissimmee Commissioner Janette Martinez is facing a second impeachment complaint in just over a month. She said the accusations are false and politically motivated. A special prosecutor is now reviewing the case, with findings expected within 90 days.



Kissimmee Commissioner Janette Martinez is facing a second impeachment complaint in just over a month.

Following the most recent accusations – alleging that Martinez used her position in leadership to help a family member – she denies the claims against her.

What we know:

Two complaints were filed against Kissimmee City Commissioner Jannette Martinez regarding a breach of the city's code of ethics in the span of one month.

Last week, the Kissimmee City Commission voted to request that the region's Chief Judge appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Mayor Jackie Espinosa and Commissioner Janette Martinez.

Read: Ethics complaint against Mayor Jackie Espinosa

The complaint alleges Commissioner Janette Martinez misused her power to benefit a "best friend" and business associate. The filing claims Martinez "threatened" city staff to push through a permit for a food truck at a location where Martinez’s own food truck business, Coqui Kitchen, also operates.

Martinez's response

Martinez addressed the allegations during a press conference Tuesday.



"I am here to clear my name," Martinez said. "The allegations made against me are false."



She acknowledged speaking on the item during a city commission meeting but said she recused herself.



"I recused myself just because, possibly in the future, my food truck would need a home," Martinez said.



Martinez claimed the situation was misinterpreted at a commission meeting and said the complaints are politically motivated, saying she'll continue to fight the accusations.

What's next:

A special prosecutor has been assigned to review both impeachment complaints against Martinez.



The investigation could take up to 90 days.