Kissimmee commissioner speaks out against second impeachment filing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee Commissioner Janette Martinez is facing a second impeachment complaint in just over a month.
Following the most recent accusations – alleging that Martinez used her position in leadership to help a family member – she denies the claims against her.
What we know:
Two complaints were filed against Kissimmee City Commissioner Jannette Martinez regarding a breach of the city's code of ethics in the span of one month.
Last week, the Kissimmee City Commission voted to request that the region's Chief Judge appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Mayor Jackie Espinosa and Commissioner Janette Martinez.
Read: Ethics complaint against Mayor Jackie Espinosa
The complaint alleges Commissioner Janette Martinez misused her power to benefit a "best friend" and business associate. The filing claims Martinez "threatened" city staff to push through a permit for a food truck at a location where Martinez’s own food truck business, Coqui Kitchen, also operates.
Martinez's response
Martinez addressed the allegations during a press conference Tuesday.
"I am here to clear my name," Martinez said. "The allegations made against me are false."
She acknowledged speaking on the item during a city commission meeting but said she recused herself.
"I recused myself just because, possibly in the future, my food truck would need a home," Martinez said.
Martinez claimed the situation was misinterpreted at a commission meeting and said the complaints are politically motivated, saying she'll continue to fight the accusations.
What's next:
A special prosecutor has been assigned to review both impeachment complaints against Martinez.
The investigation could take up to 90 days.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from FOX 35's Alexus Cleavenger.