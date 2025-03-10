Kids appear unimpressed about surprise trip to Disney World: 'I wanna go to Dad's work'

The Brief A New Jersey mother shared a video showing her two sons' apparent unimpressed reaction to a surprise trip to Disney World, with them wanting to go to "Dad's work" instead. However, the boys eventually warmed to the idea of a Florida getaway, and by the time they reached the airport, they were able to show some excitement for the trip.

Two kids in New Jersey had an unexpectedly underwhelming reaction when their parents surprised them with a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, as they were more excited about an alternative plan: joining their dad at work.

In footage shared by Joy Monteiro, her two sons hilariously express that they would rather go to their dad’s workplace than visit Disney World, despite their parents' efforts to get them excited about the trip.

What they're saying:

"Maverick, you wanna go to Disney?" Monteiro asks her younger son, to which he responds, "No, I wanna go to Dad’s work."

Monteiro explained to Storyful, "He works nearby at a helicopter company, and they love visiting him there."

She added that the boys were clearly puzzled and disappointed to be heading to the airport for Disney instead of going with their dad.

Though initially hesitant, the boys eventually warmed to the idea of a Florida getaway, and by the time they reached the airport, they were able to show some excitement for the trip.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: