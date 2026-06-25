Kennedy Space Center celebrates America's 250th with summer events

The Brief The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is celebrating America's 250th anniversary with special events throughout July. The festivities include exhibits and themed weekends focused on Atlantis, Apollo, Artemis and NASA aviation. Officials say the events honor America's space history while inspiring future exploration.



The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is marking America's 250th anniversary with a monthlong series of events celebrating the nation's achievements in space exploration and aviation.

The "Celebrate USA" program will feature themed weekends throughout July highlighting milestones in NASA's history, including the Space Shuttle Program, the Apollo moon missions, the Artemis program and aviation.

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Visitors can experience the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit, where the retired orbiter is displayed as the centerpiece of one of the complex's most popular attractions. Officials said the exhibit offers an opportunity to reflect on the shuttle's role in advancing space exploration and inspiring future generations.

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Special events include an Atlantis-themed weekend, Moon Fest focusing on the Apollo missions and Artemis program, an Artemis weekend highlighting NASA's return to the moon, and an aviation weekend showcasing the agency's contributions beyond spaceflight.

Officials said the celebration is designed to honor the nation's past while looking ahead to future exploration as NASA prepares for upcoming Artemis missions.

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The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, located on Florida's Space Coast, is one of several destinations participating in events commemorating the United States' 250th anniversary.