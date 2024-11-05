Expand / Collapse search

Kangaroo 'still at large' in Volusia County after escaping enclosure in October, FWC says

By
Published  November 5, 2024 3:37pm EST
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

Kangaroo on the loose in Florida

A kangaroo was spotted hopping around Pierson on Thursday, prompting a response from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The animal was later confirmed to belong to a nearby resident, officials said.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The kangaroo spotted hopping around a Volusia County neighborhood is "still at large", according to the FWC.

On October 18, 2024, a kangaroo apparently escaped from its Volusia County home after a bear entered its enclosure.

The kangaroo was spotted in the Town of Pierson and shared on a community Facebook page. 

However, the kangaroo has not been seen or reported since the initial sighting. 

Are kangaroos native to Florida?

Nope. Kangaroos are native to Australia or New Guinea.

"There's a kangaroo in my apartment"

It's not the first time a kangaroo has been spotted in Florida. In Feb. 2024, a kangaroo was on the run in Tampa, according to our partners at FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment complex after someone called to report a kangaroo in the complex's pool area. The kangaroo was eventually reunited with its owner.