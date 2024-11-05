Kangaroo 'still at large' in Volusia County after escaping enclosure in October, FWC says

The kangaroo spotted hopping around a Volusia County neighborhood is "still at large", according to the FWC.

On October 18, 2024, a kangaroo apparently escaped from its Volusia County home after a bear entered its enclosure.

The kangaroo was spotted in the Town of Pierson and shared on a community Facebook page.

However, the kangaroo has not been seen or reported since the initial sighting.

Are kangaroos native to Florida?

Nope. Kangaroos are native to Australia or New Guinea.

"There's a kangaroo in my apartment"

It's not the first time a kangaroo has been spotted in Florida. In Feb. 2024, a kangaroo was on the run in Tampa, according to our partners at FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment complex after someone called to report a kangaroo in the complex's pool area. The kangaroo was eventually reunited with its owner.