Kacey Musgraves announces new holiday special on Amazon Prime

article

Country star Kacey Musgraves is spreading some holiday cheer with "The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show" special on Amazon Prime.

The singer says the show will bring to life her 2016 holiday album "A Very Kacey Christmas" with a fresh take on a classic format.

Musgraves made the announcement with a preview of what to expect from the show on her social channels.

The one minute preview video shows Musgraves in a decked out holiday dressing room with the Radio City Rockettes. Musgraves is seen placing little treats in front of the names of some of her guests including Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan and Kendall Jenner but she throws a lump of coal in front of actor Dan Levy's name.

Other special guests listed include Leon Bridges, Fred Armisen, James Corden, Lana del Rey, Zooey Deschanel.

Advertisement

But Musgraves says on Twitter that the real star of the special is her actual grandma.

The show will premiere on November 29 and there will be an accompanying album.