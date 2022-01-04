Justice James E.C. Perry Annex Courthouse breaks ground in Seminole County

article

Seminole County broke ground on a new annex courthouse on Tuesday.

The $37 million project spans 104,000 square feet and four floors. It will be named after Justice James E.C. Perry. He served as the 85th Justice of the Florida Supreme Court from 2009 to 2016.

The new courthouse, located at 101 Eslinger Way in Sanford, will be home to offices for the State Attorney, Public Defender, Seminole County Clerk of the Court, administrative offices for building support and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office spaces.

"The building is part of the Five Points Master Plan, a migration of County services and buildings onto one, centralized campus," officials said.

Additional projects include a parking garage, central chiller plant, and utility upgrades.