'Justice for George': Protesters return to Orlando-area home of arrested officer

On Saturday, protesters began gathering at the Windermere home owned by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd.

The 'Justice For George' peaceful protest began at noon following a night of protests on Friday at the home.

A post promoting the event called the gathering spot the 'home of the murderer.' Those attending are advised to wear PPE and "shapeless clothes with no logos." Protesters are also told to "cover faces and identifiable features."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office stated earlier that Chauvin was not currently at the home located in Windermere. Deputies maintained a presence at the residence into the evening and no violence was reported. FOX 35 News reporter Matt Trezza says that the home did incur some vandalism.

RELATED: Protesters remain at Orlando-area home owned by officer connected to George Floyd's death

Advertisement

It was announced on Friday that Chauvin, 44, had been arrested, charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Another protest is scheduled for June 2 from 3 - 5 p.m. on Orange Ave. in downtown Orlando.