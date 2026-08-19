Jury selected in trial of man accused in deadly downtown Orlando Halloween shooting

The Brief A jury has been selected for Jaylen Edgar’s trial in the deadly 2024 Halloween shooting in downtown Orlando. Edgar, who was 17 at the time, is accused of killing two people and injuring eight others. Opening statements and the prosecution’s first witnesses are scheduled for Thursday.



A jury has been selected in the trial of a man accused of opening fire into a crowd during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando, killing two people and injuring eight others.

Jaylen Edgar was 17 when Orlando police arrested him in connection with the shooting. Now 18, Edgar is being tried as an adult on charges that include first-degree murder.

Age addressed in court

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Edgar’s age emerged as an issue during jury selection as prosecutors asked prospective jurors whether it could affect their ability to decide the case.

"That’s why it’s important to know whether or not, if you’re selected to sit on this jury, his age is going to make a difference to you," Assistant State Attorney Frank George said.

Because Edgar was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, he cannot face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

Edgar has indicated he wants to pursue an insanity defense, claiming he was legally insane at the time of the shooting. His attorney opposes that strategy, and the defense has not made a final decision on how it will proceed. That decision is expected after prosecutors rest their case.

"These are murder charges. That doesn’t mean murder was committed," defense attorney Junior Barrett said during jury selection.

Opening statements and the prosecution’s first witnesses are scheduled for Thursday.