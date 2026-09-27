Osceola Sheriff's Office: 2 in custody after toddler found wandering in middle of a road

The Brief A two-year-old was found late Saturday wandering in the middle of an Osceola County road Sheriff's deputies were contacted and met with a woman who had rescued the child After a search by deputies, the parents were located and taken into custody



The actions of a good samaritan are credited with the safe recovery of a two-year-old boy found wandering in the middle of Jones Road near Talisi Loop late Saturday night, according to information provided by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.



A sheriff's spokesperson says the parents of the child were located after a door-to-door search of the area, and taken into custody on charges of child neglect.

In a release on Sunday, Osceola Sheriff's Capt. Kim Montes says that deputies responded to a 911 call at 11:39 Saturday night.

They arrived at the intersection and met with a woman who told them she saw the boy, dressed only in a tank top and diaper.in the road and immediately got out of her car and pulled him to safety.

She said the child appeared scared and was crying,

A search of nearby homes revealed a house on Talisi Loop with an open door and no one inside.

Deputies attempted to call the residents listed as living in the home, and reached the father of the toddler, 36-year-old Johnny JeanBaptiste, who they say immediately hung up on them.

Just after 12:30am, JeanBaptiste and the toddler's mother, 32-year-old Stacia McMillian, arrived back at the residence, and deputies at the scene said both parents were uncooperative, according to Montes.

The parents were arrested, charged with child neglect without great bodily harm.

A family member took custody of the child after DCF was notified.

What we know:

The parents are in custody at the Osceola County Jail

What we don't know:

Why the child was left alone and the whereabouts of the parents when the child was rescued.







