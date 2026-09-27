Florida Highway Patrol reports three motorcycle related fatalities since Saturday

The Brief State troopers report three people have died in crashes involving motorcycles this weekend The accidents took place in Lake, Sumter and Orange Counties The most recent crash involved a pedestrian struck on SR 429



A Georgia woman who was standing in the travel lane of SR 429 was killed early Sunday after being struck by a motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

She was one of three people who have died so far this weekend in accidents involving motorcycles.

According to a release from FHP, the motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes near Sorrento.

The motorcyclist was a 41-year-old Winter Garden man, while the woman was 26 years old and from Carrollton, Georgia.

Another fatal crash was reported in Sumter County Saturday afternoon when a 40-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man was hit on his motorcycle as he tried to pass a pickup on CR-470, and the driver attempted a left turn into the path of the motorcycle, according to FHP.



Later Saturday, troopers say another pickup struck the rear of a motorcycle on East Colonial near Christmas, and the driver of the motorcycle died after being transported to a hospital.







What we know:

No charges have been filed in any of the crashes and all are being investigated by FHP.

What we don't know:

The names of everyone involved in the fatal accidents have not been released by Florida Highway Patrol.