Florida Highway Patrol reports three motorcycle related fatalities since Saturday
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Georgia woman who was standing in the travel lane of SR 429 was killed early Sunday after being struck by a motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
She was one of three people who have died so far this weekend in accidents involving motorcycles.
According to a release from FHP, the motorcyclist was seriously injured in the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes near Sorrento.
The motorcyclist was a 41-year-old Winter Garden man, while the woman was 26 years old and from Carrollton, Georgia.
Another fatal crash was reported in Sumter County Saturday afternoon when a 40-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man was hit on his motorcycle as he tried to pass a pickup on CR-470, and the driver attempted a left turn into the path of the motorcycle, according to FHP.
Later Saturday, troopers say another pickup struck the rear of a motorcycle on East Colonial near Christmas, and the driver of the motorcycle died after being transported to a hospital.
What we know:
No charges have been filed in any of the crashes and all are being investigated by FHP.
What we don't know:
The names of everyone involved in the fatal accidents have not been released by Florida Highway Patrol.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol,