Jurors in Vickie Williams's double-murder trial hear testimony from victims' daughter, defendant's 911 calls

The Brief The victims' daughter testified her parents were excited to move to Waterman Village and identified jewelry she said belonged to her mother. Jurors also heard 911 calls Vickie Williams allegedly made after the killings and testimony from a Georgia witness who saw her afterward. The defense has begun presenting its case and plans to call additional witnesses Thursday.



Jurors heard emotional testimony Wednesday from the daughter of an elderly Mount Dora couple who prosecutors say were randomly killed in their home nearly four years ago.

The testimony came on the third day of the murder trial of Vickie Williams, who is accused of killing Darryl and Sharon Getman in late 2022.

Family describes victims' final months

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The Getmans' children gave jurors a personal look at their parents' lives before the killings.

Their son testified the last time he saw his parents was during Christmas 2022, just days before they were killed.

Their daughter, Brittany Getman, told jurors her parents were excited to move to Waterman Village, where they hoped to spend their retirement near friends and have access to future care if needed.

"They chose Waterman Village to move to a place that had progressive care if needed. They had friends there. They were excited about getting there," Brittany Getman testified.

Daughter identifies mother's jewelry

Prosecutors showed Brittany Getman photographs of jewelry that investigators say Williams was wearing when she was arrested.

Brittany Getman (L), Vickie Williams (R)

Getman identified the pieces as belonging to her mother.

"Both of those rings are my mother's rings," she testified.

Prosecutors play defendant's 911 calls

Jurors also listened to four 911 calls Williams allegedly made after the killings.

In one call, Williams told a dispatcher she had run out of gas. In another, she identified the vehicle she was driving as a green Kia.

Witness recounts encounter after killings

Jurors also heard testimony from Fuller Blue Jr., who works with people experiencing homelessness in Savannah, Georgia.

Blue testified he had known Williams for eight or nine months before the Getmans were killed. He said she appeared at his apartment in January 2023, shortly after the killings.

"She told me she bought a new car," Blue testified.

He also described Williams' behavior when she arrived.

"She just like was trying to rush into the apartment, like somebody was after her or something."

What's next:

The defense began presenting its case Wednesday afternoon, calling two witnesses. Defense attorneys told the court they expect to call additional witnesses Thursday.