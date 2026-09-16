3 rescued after fishing boat capsizes in Mosquito Lagoon

The Brief Three fishermen were rescued Tuesday night after their boat capsized in Mosquito Lagoon near Oak Hill. New Smyrna Beach firefighters, Air One and other agencies reached the stranded boaters in about 30 minutes. All three were evaluated by paramedics and were uninjured. The cause of the capsize remains under investigation.



Three fishermen were rescued Tuesday night after their boat capsized in Mosquito Lagoon, leaving them stranded in the water while clinging to the overturned vessel.

The New Smyrna Beach Fire Department said the emergency call came around 9:30 p.m. near Oak Hill.

What they're saying:

Crews launched Marine 50 into the Intracoastal Waterway, while Volusia Sheriff's Office Air One and other agencies assisted from the air and shoreline.

Firefighters reached the boaters in about 30 minutes. Air One video captured the rescue as crews pulled the three men from the water.

Lt. Adam Sarwi said marine rescues are relatively uncommon for the department, but crews regularly train for water emergencies.

"Thankfully, we have this resource, this Marine 50 boat that we're able to deploy and get in the water and get to the people where they were at," Sarwi said.

Sarwi said first responders must be prepared for any type of emergency.

"That's the nature of being a first responder, right? Whatever the situation is, we're the first ones called out there and we just do what you can with what you have," he said.

The three boaters were evaluated by paramedics and were not seriously injured.

Investigators have not determined what caused the boat to capsize.