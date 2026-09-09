Cocoa Little League sidelined by flooded, dangerous fields full of potholes: 'It's embarrassing'

The Brief Fall baseball games and practices in Cocoa are on hold due to severe flooding, uneven sod patches and potholes throughout the fields at Stradley Park. Community members and local leaders are raising public safety concerns over the park's deteriorating conditions, pointing to a lack of proper maintenance. Jurisdiction over the facility remains divided, as the city owns the park while the county handles maintenance under a restricted funding agreement.



Parents and young athletes in Cocoa are sidelined this season as widespread flooding, deep potholes and uneven sod patches turn local baseball fields into major hazard zones.

What we know:

Fall baseball at Stradley Park is on hold because the grounds are completely saturated with standing water, mud holes and severe trip hazards.

Cocoa Little League board member Blake Poston said county vehicles left deep tire tracks in the grass, while workers applied uneven strips of sod that failed to level the infields.

The poor field conditions forced organizers to cancel all team practices and abandon plans to host regional tournaments. Brevard County Commissioner Thad Altman called the situation a public safety mess and expressed concern for the impacted children.

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated when crew teams will finish necessary structural repairs to make the athletic fields playable again.

While City of Cocoa Communications Director Samantha Senger confirmed the city owns the park, daily maintenance falls under a county contract.

County officials said on Wednesday that their interlocal agreement restricts total spending and requires city approval for major projects, leaving both governments searching for long-term funding solutions.

What's next:

The Cocoa Little League is holding a fundraiser at Oceanside Pizza in Cocoa to raise private funds for field repairs.

Residents and parents plan to attend an upcoming city council meeting to demand answers from local leaders regarding park maintenance.