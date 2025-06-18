Juneteenth events planned in Orlando, Central Florida: See list

Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

On Thursday, people all across the country – including in Orlando and the Central Florida region – will come together to celebrate the monumental day in American history.

Below you'll find a list of local events taking place in honor of the holiday. (Note: Some celebrations will occur this weekend.)

Orange County

Juneteenth "Freedom Day" Celebration

Location: St. Lawrence AME Church, Eatonville, FL

Date: June 19

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Juneteenth Youth Jam

Location: Hungerford Field, Eatonville

Date: June 20

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Juneteenth Fest

Location: Hungerford Field, Eatonville

Date: June 21

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Dukes & Boots

Location: 521 East Kennedy Blvd, Eatonville

Date: June 19

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

5th Annual Facets of Freedom Juneteenth Festival

Location: 1001 E Princeton St., Orlando

Date: June 19

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Juneteenth Fashion Show

Location: Osceola Arts, 2411 East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Date: June 19

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Seminole County

4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Location: Longwood Community Building, 200 W Warren Avenue

Date: June 19

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Kinbridge Juneteenth Family Fun Day

Location: 1511 East State Road 434, Suite 1009, Winter Springs

Date: June 19

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Volusia County

Juneteenth Hometown Heroes Banquet

Location: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Date: June 19

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

What is Juneteenth?

The backstory:

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas first learned they were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1863.

On that day, Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger shared the news in Texas about the Emancipation Proclamation. Slaves in the remaining rebel state were unaware that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the 1863 proclamation that freed slaves in Confederate states.

Texas was the last state in rebellion following the end of the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation had little impact in the Lone Star State due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce it.

However, following the surrender of Lee in April 1865, and the arrival of Granger’s regiment, the Union forces were strong enough to enforce Lincoln’s executive order.

"The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere."

The above order was issued by Granger on June 19, 1865, and it was met with a range of reactions, from pure shock to immediate jubilation. That celebration has been coined "Juneteenth" and, for decades, freed men and women and their descendants have annually commemorated the anniversary.

Is Juneteenth a federal holiday?

Juneteenth was made into a federal holiday during the first year of President Joe Biden's administration. The House of Representatives voted 415-14 in June 2021 to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. President Biden then signed the bill into law the next day.

