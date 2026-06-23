July 4 fireworks laws: What's legal, illegal in Florida

The Brief Are fireworks legal in Florida? Yes, but they can only be ignited on three holidays a year: New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and Fourth of July. Sparklers, glow worms, smoke bombs, and snappers are also OK. There are plenty of July 4 fireworks and drone shows happening throughout Orlando and Central Florida. Check out our list. Local cities and counties can restrict where fireworks can be used (several counties ban fireworks at the beach).



America will celebrate a major milestone on July 4, 2026 – the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

While there will be plenty of professional fireworks and drone displays in Orlando and around Central Florida, some people may want to light some small fireworks with family or friends.

Do you know what fireworks are legal – and illegal – in Florida? Here's what you need to know.

Are fireworks legal in Florida?

Yes, but there are specific rules. Fireworks are only allowed on three holidays each year:

New Year's Eve, December 31

New Year's Day, January 1

Independence Day, July 4

Fireworks can only be sold during certain times of the year:

June 20 - July 5

December 10 - January 2.

What types of fireworks are legal?

Under Florida law, a "firework" is described as "any combustible or explosive composition…prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect."

That includes: firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, Roman candles, blank cartridges and toy cannons that use explosives.

What about sparklers, fountains, and snappers?

Sparklers, fountains, snappers, glow worms, smoke bombs, party poppers, trick noisemakers, etc., are also OK. They're not defined as fireworks under Florida law, but make sure to use them safely and with adult supervision.

Who can buy fireworks?

You have to be at least 18 to purchase fireworks in Florida.

Cities, counties, beaches can ban fireworks

Several counties in Florida do not allow fireworks to be ignited on their beaches, including Volusia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa Counties, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. That includes Daytona, Ormond, New Smyrna, Navarre, Destin, Clearwater, St. Pete and Venice Beach, among others.

Many cities, like Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville, have ordinances against lighting fireworks on city-owned property. It’s illegal to set off fireworks in Florida State Parks and National Parks.

Burn bans mean firework bans

Orange, Osceola and Charlotte counties are currently under a burn ban. This means no bonfires, trash burning or fireworks of any kind used privately. Permitted public firework displays continue to be legal under the bans.

The recent rain across the state has alleviated droughts and enabled Seminole, Brevard and Polk counties to lift their burn bans.

Beyond the law: Firework safety

What you can do:

Read and follow instructions carefully.

Place fireworks flat and maintain a safe distance.

Use outdoors, away from buildings, dry grass or flammable materials.

Keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby in case of an emergency.

Do not relight a dud.

Wear protective gear like safety goggles and gloves.

Only purchase from licensed sellers and avoid homemade fireworks.

Avoid drugs when using fireworks.

Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and cleaning up all debris.

Call 911 for serious injuries or out-of-control fires.