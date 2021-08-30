Chicago judge reverses decision, will allow unvaccinated mom to see her son after all

A judge in Chicago has reversed his decision barring an unvaccinated mom from seeing her son.

Cook County Judge James Shapiro told Rebecca Firlit in early August she would not be allowed to see her 11-year-old son because she refuses to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Firlit divorced her husband seven years ago and had been sharing custody and parenting time.

Firlit said she told the judge she had not gotten the COVID-19 shot because she'd had adverse reactions to vaccines in the past.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

But, on Monday, the mother's attorney told FOX 32 Chicago that the judge reversed his previous order and said that Firlit could see her son after all.

"Judge Shapiro just issued an order vacating portions of his prior order of August 11th so Rebecca Firlit can see her son again," attorney Annette Fernholz told FOX 32 Chicago.

Fernholz said Shapiro's decision to reverse his ruling was spurred by national backlash after the story was first reported by FOX 32 News.

"I think there’s been a lot of media outcry," Fernholz said. "The divorce bar here in Illinois has been responding when they saw it on the news."

Firlit says she cannot wait to see her son, whom she has not been able to have in-person contact with since Aug. 10.

"I was surprised but my reaction is I’m grateful," Firlit said. "It definitely was not a reason to take my child from me. I’m not an endangerment to him. Nothing was filed about that. Nothing that we were in the hearing for had anything to do with it."

After the initial block to her access, Firlit said she was distraught.

"I miss my son more than anything. It's been very difficult. I haven't seen him since August 10th," Firlit told FOX 32 Chicago in an exclusive interview. "I think it’s not in my son's best interest to be away from his mother."

"He was seeing something that clearly said to him, 'There is an endangerment to the child right now," said Michael Bender, attorney for the son.

The attorney for the father said he was surprised but the supportive of the initial decision to block Rebecca Firlit's access to her son.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Advertisement

"There are children who have died because of COVID. I think every child should be safe. And I agree that the mother should be vaccinated," attorney Jeffrey Leving said.