Judge: Preserving evidence key to Surfside condo collapse probe

Published 
Florida
Associated Press
Search and Rescue personnel work after the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. 

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) - A judge says preserving evidence is critical to understanding why a Florida oceanfront condominium collapsed and to protecting the legal rights of victims and others. 

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing Wednesday that evidence will be available to determine the cause of the June 24, Champlain Towers South collapse, as well as, for lawsuits filed in the aftermath. 

The 12-story condominium building in Surfside collapsed for unknown reasons, killing 98 people and leaving dozens more homeless. 

Hanzman says the lawsuits will be combined into a single class action affecting everyone with claims, including renters who lost possessions.

