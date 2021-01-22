Judge orders Pacifica yoga studio that held mask-free classes to shut down

A judge on Thursday issued a Pacifica yoga studio to shut down after San Mateo County had sued its owners for refusing to comply with public health orders.

Violations at Pacifica Beach Yoga, located at 1615 Oceana Blvd., included holding indoor "mask-free" yoga classes when gyms and yoga studios are under state health orders to close indoor operations. The studio's owner had already been fined more than $3,700.

Warning issued to Pacifica yoga studio for mask violation

Pacifica Beach Yoga is the first business that San Mateo County has sought legal action against for failure to follow health orders.

"We have a simple and clear message, wear your damn masks or risk having your business close," San Mateo County Board President David J. Canepa said. "Let this be a lesson to all other business owners who refuse to obey the law, and there are many, that if you violate the law, you will be punished."

Before the judge issued the restraining order against the studio, the San Mateo County COVID Business Compliance Team received at least 26 online complaints since late October alleging health order violations.

Advertisement

Efforts to speak to the owner were not immediately successful.