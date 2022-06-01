Where is Johnny Depp as trial verdict looms?

A jury on Wednesday said it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, but the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor won’t be in court as it’s announced.

Throughout the six-week-long trial, jurors heard from both Depp and Heard extensively. Each was on the stand initially for four days, undergoing grueling cross-examinations, with Depp taking the stand one final time as a rebuttal witness.

Their testimony provided an ugly glimpse into the couple's seemingly toxic relationship and captivated the internet with daily livestreams that garnered millions of views. Some fans even camped out, spending tens of thousands of dollars for a chance to witness the court proceedings in person.

But after the case went to the seven-person civil jury, Depp didn’t wait in Virginia for the decision. Instead, he's spent the last few days on stage, singing and playing guitar with Jeff Beck in the United Kingdom.

A source close to Depp told FOX News that he would remain in the U.K. for the verdict due to previously scheduled work commitments made prior to the trial. Court officials in Virginia said the verdict will be read at 3 p.m. ET.

However, Heard will be present for the verdict.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case summary

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. The piece was headlined: "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change." In the piece, she referenced herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Heard never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp’s lawyers argue her writing was a clear reference to abuse accusations Heard made when she sought a 2016 restraining order against him.

Depp has denied he ever struck Heard and says she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate instances of physical abuse she says she suffered at Depp’s hands.

Depp said his movie career suffered after the op-ed was published and that the accusations and the article made him a Hollywood outcast and cost him his role in the lucrative "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie franchise.

Heard’s lawyers have argued that Heard’s opinion piece was accurate and didn't defame him. They've said Depp’s career downfall and ruined reputation was due to his own bad behavior and have argued that The Walt Disney Co. had already decided to ax Depp from "Pirates of the Caribbean" months before the article’s publication.

Additionally, Heard filed the $100 million counterclaim against Depp after his former lawyer, Adam Waldman, called her claims of abuse a hoax. Heard's lawyers have said Waldman made those statements in league with Depp, something Depp denies.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship timeline

The two met in 2009 while filming "The Rum Diary." Despite their 22-year age difference, Heard testified there was an instant connection when Depp met with her as he considered her for a role in the film.

"I was a no-name actor. I was 22. He was twice my age. He’s this world-famous actor and here we are getting along about obscure books, old blues" music, testified Heard, who’s now 36.

While they had chemistry during the filming of the movie, she said they didn’t begin dating until doing a press tour for the film’s release in 2011. At the outset, they kept their relationship a secret.

Heard testified that the first act of physical abuse against her by Depp happened in 2013.

The two married in February 2015 reportedly at their Los Angeles home, but the nuptials didn’t last long. In May 2016, Heard filed for divorce and obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp. Their divorce was finalized in early 2017, with Heard saying she was going to donate her $7 million settlement to charity.

Heard’s op-ed was published in The Washington Post in 2018. In 2019, Depp filed a $50-million defamation lawsuit against her. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million.

The trial began on April 12, 2022.

Why did the Depp-Heard trial happen in Virginia?

The trial took place in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia.

Heard’s lawyers had sought to have the case tried in California, where the actors reside. But a judge ruled that Depp was within his rights to bring the case in Virginia because The Washington Post’s computer servers for its online edition are located in the county.

Depp’s lawyers said they brought the case in Virginia in part because the laws there are more favorable to their case.

