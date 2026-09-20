Daytona College incident prompts investigation, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One person has been detained following an incident at Daytona College on Sunday evening, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.
Police responded to the area in the 400 block of S Nova Road for an aggravated battery call, according to officials.
Police said one suspect was later detained in connection to the incident.
There is no threat to the area, police said.
It is not yet clear what led to the incident.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Ormond Beach Police Department.