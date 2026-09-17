2 arrested after mom, 5-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting in Ocala

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The Brief Two men were arrested after a mom and her 5-year-old child were hurt in a shooting in Ocala over the weekend. Police said Kentrai Patterson, 28, and Kendonte Davis, 28, were arrested in connection with the shooting. The mom and child were shot while they were driving home.



Two men have been arrested after a mom and her 5-year-old child were shot while they were driving home in Ocala.

Police said Thursday that the department arrested 28-year-old Kentrai Patterson and 26-year-old Kedonte Davis in connection with the shooting.

The backstory:

The shooting happened Sept. 14 around 10 p.m. near SE 11th Avenue and SE 12th Street.

Police said a family of three was driving home when gunfire hit their vehicle. The mother was shot in the hand and the child had serious injuries to their torso.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

Investigators said surveillance video showed that after the family left a nearby apartment complex, they were followed by a Chevrolet Impala registered to Davis.

According to police, Davis was driving the car and Patters was a passenger during the shooting.

Police said they are investigating a third passenger connected with the shooting.

Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to police. Neighborhood cameras revealed that more than 30 gunshots were fired during the shooting, police said.

Police locate suspects

Kentrai Patterson, 28, and Kendonte Davis, 28, were arrested in connection with a shooting in Ocala where a mom and her 5-year-old child were hurt. (Credit: Ocala Police Department)

According to investigators, the suspected vehicle was found on Sept. 16.

Davis was detained at a business on SW 10th Street.

Investigators said Davis admitted to being present during the shooting.

Patterson was arrested in Citra after surveillance video placed him in the suspect's vehicle.

Suspects face multiple charges

Patterson and Davis were taken to the Marion County Jail.

Patterson faces charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Davis faces accessory charges.