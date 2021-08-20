John Wayne Airport back to normal after security incident forces evacuations

John Wayne Airport is back to normal after a security incident forced evacuations.

Travelers who were forced to evacuate are back to boarding their flights, according to the airport and passengers back on their seats.

Delays and cancellations are still expected for some travelers, the airport said.

Officials did not specify what prompted the security incident in the first place.

