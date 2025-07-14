Jacksonville man arrested for fatal shooting of 17-year-old boyfriend at Marion County gas station

The Brief A Jacksonville man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Nosiah Santos at a Marion County gas station in May. Deputies say Henry Jonathan Valencia shot Santos during an argument, then struck him several times before fleeing the scene. Valencia was arrested Friday and is being held without bond on a charge of second-degree murder.



A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old at a Marion County gas station, authorities announced Monday.

What we know:

Henry Jonathan Valencia, 23, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Nosiah Santos, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody Friday by a Major Crimes detective and is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

The backstory:

Deputies responded to the Petro gas station near Highway 318 and Interstate 75 around 2:24 p.m. on May 30 following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Santos suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by Marion County Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said Valencia and Santos, who were in a relationship, arrived at the gas station together.

An argument broke out after Valencia became upset that Santos had been communicating with other men, according to witness statements and evidence gathered by detectives.

Valencia initially drove away from the pump, leaving Santos behind, but returned on foot and confronted him several times. Detectives said that when Santos appeared to walk away from the argument, Valencia pulled out a firearm and shot him. He then reportedly struck Santos multiple times in the head before fleeing the scene and returning to Jacksonville.

Valencia was identified as the suspect during the investigation and arrested without incident.