Jackknifed tractor trailer causes heavy delays on I-4 toward downtown Orlando
CELEBRATION, Fla. - A tractor trailer jackknifed on I-4 eastbound on Tuesday morning, causing big delays for early morning drivers.
The accident happened just before 6 a.m. in Celebration approaching exit 68 near State Road 535. Drivers heading toward downtown Orlando should be aware.
Heavy backups were building. The crash was eventually cleared.