It's official: Tom Brady retiring from NFL after 22 years

It's official: Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made the announcement on his Instagram page Tuesday morning, following weeks of speculation. It was even reported over the weekend that he would retire, only for those reports to then be refuted, with it being said Brady hadn't yet made up his mind.

In a statement, Brady says he will no longer make that "competitive commitment."

"I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition -- if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," Brady began his announcement. "I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life."

He then continued, "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I'm not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Brady became the starter at Michigan in 1998 and led the team to two bowl wins during the course of his collegiate career. He was then drafted in the sixth round by the New England Patriots in 2000. Brady spent 20 seasons with the team -- a run that includes nine Super Bowl appearances, six of those as champion.

In March 2020, he announced he signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a welcomed distraction for local fans that came just days after the pandemic was made official and Florida began closing businesses.

At the time, the legendary quarterback said he was "excited humble, and hungry."

"I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work."

In February 2021, he led the Bucs to victory and made history. The team became the first to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Then, of course, they joined in on the pandemic tradition of having a championship boat parade.

The Los Angeles Rams’ victory over the Bucs ended Tampa Bay’s bid to become the NFL’s first repeat champions since Brady led New England to consecutive titles following the 2003-04 seasons.

In late September, Brady said he planned to play at least one more season, but he indicated several times since then that returning will be a family decision.Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in many categories, including yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

