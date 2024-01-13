Interlachen man fatally struck in Marion County crash, FHP says

A 47-year-old Interlachen man was struck and killed early Sunday morning while walking in the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 12:00 a.m., a vehicle was traveling northbound on CR-315 in the northbound lane, a crash report stated. The man was walking southbound in the middle of the northbound lanes, troopers said. The man, wearing dark clothing and positioned in the center of the northbound lanes, was then struck by the vehicle, according to FHP.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

No further information is available at this time.

