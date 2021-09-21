Inspiration4 all-civilian crew getting back to their daily routines after historic mission

The Falcon 9 booster which carried the Inspiration4 mission into orbit is now back on the Space Coast. It arrived at Port Canaveral on a barge on Tuesday.

There's still a lot of buzz over the Inspiration4 spaceflight, even though this trip is over. The world watched the all-civilian crew successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center last week and the splashdown that followed a 3-day trip into space.

Billionaire Jared Isaacman bankrolled the entire trip. He brought along two sweepstakes winners, Chris Sembroski and Dr. Sian Proctor, with him along with a health care worker who survived childhood cancer, Hayley Arceneaux.

The team visited the booster that rocketed them into space and completed a successful landing on SpaceX's "Just Read The Instructions" drone ship. They also visited with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Now, they're getting back on track with their routines.

Arceneaux tweeted, letting everyone know her legs are doing just fine post-flight and that she's back to working out.

As for their fundraising for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the team had a $200 million goal for the mission. They raised over $160 million before Musk stepped in, saying on Twitter over the weekend, "Count me in for $50 million," putting the team over their original goal.

Auctioned items also helped them reach their fundraising goals.

The team is working with a crew of researchers to help analyze some of the health studies and experiments conducted during those three days in space.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.