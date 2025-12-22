Inside look: Christmas at Disney's Animal Kingdom

The holiday magic is in the air at Walt Disney World. From visits with Santa to themed treats and desserts, and festive entertainment, there is plenty to do at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte visited Disney's Animal Kingdom for a first look at all of the festive fun.

Meet Santa

Children who visit Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom can visit Saint Nick himself. Families can take holiday photos and tell Santa Claus what’s on their list at Restaurantosaurus in DinoLand U.S.A. You can also try some delicious holiday treats, like a frozen hot cocoa, a gingerbread cookie, and a dino-themed sugar cookie.

Don't miss Merry Menagerie

Right outside the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests can watch a special holiday event, the Merry Menagerie.You can see artisan-crafted animal puppets from polar bears, reindeers and foxes to penguins and birds. With the help of puppeteers, these animals come to life and bring enchantment to the park.

The magic behind the puppetry

Puppetry is an ancient art, dating back thousands of years. Disney Live Entertainment Puppetry Director, Chris Iannuzzi, says it’s the back -to-basics charm that we could all use this holiday season.

"We could use some simplicity in our lives in a world full of digital technology, VR, and AI," said Iannuzzi. "There's something about the simple tactile thing about a puppet, a performer, and a child that will bring the magic of the holidays out. And sometimes you have to go back to the basics to really discover what it is that truly makes magic."

There are several events happening at each of Disney World's theme parks. You can visit their website for details.