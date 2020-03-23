‘I’m nervous:’ Parents anxious as coronavirus turns homes into classrooms

article

The Ware family is one of many facing a new challenge, distance learning, as the coronavirus shuts down schools across the nation.



Harvey Ware and his wife, Samantha, stopped by Lyman High School Monday to pick up a laptop as they prepare to turn their home into a classroom.



Seminole County Public Schools handed out 1,200 laptops to families in the district for the at-home distance learning program from March 23-27.

“We have people on staff moving in between parents wiping down handles people have touched, wiping down tables,” said Lake Mary High School Principal Mickey Reynolds.

The week of work won’t be graded, but Reynolds said it’s a way to keep students engaged.



“So we’re just trying to maintain that continuity of learning by getting devices in everybody’s hands,” she said.



Next Monday, teacher-facilitated distance learning will begin for all students.



“I think it’s a challenging time for single parents, multiple kids. It’s gonna be a fun ride,” said parent Laurie Weiss.



Like many, Weiss is nervous about the transition.



“I’m nervous about the virtual learning. I’m very nervous, but I mean, I guess, we do what we have to do,” she said.



“We’re learning. We’re all learning together, going back to school. That’s what it is,” Ware said.



Click here to learn about changes at Seminole County Public Schools: https://www.scps.k12.fl.us/covid19/



Students without Internet access can pick up an at-home learning packet from a meal distribution site: https://www.scps.k12.fl.us/covid19/food.stml