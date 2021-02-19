‘I’ll do anything’: Seniors desperate to get COVID-19 vaccine

It has become part of their daily routine: signing up to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I tried the Publix. I get on every week. Three times a week whatever," said Marvanna Logsdon, of South Daytona.

Seniors like her are putting in work to get an appointment. FOX 35News put a call out to Central Florida viewers struggling to get an appointment. The response was massive.

"They said on the news last night email us we’ll try and help you. I’m trying anything. I’ll do anything to get this vaccine so here I am," said Logsdon.

For Logsdon, she worries it’s a matter of life and death.

"So if I get COVID, I’ll probably die," she said.

Brenda Davis, of Belleview, said she wants to protect her husband.

"My husband is a bad diabetic, and I don’t want to get this. And take a chance on him getting it," she said.

FOX 35 News reached out to health departments across Central Florida. We heard back from Sumter County who said the health department is working hard to distribute the vaccines and is asking people to be patient.

