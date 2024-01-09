Expand / Collapse search
Ikea Hood murder: Teen arrested, charged with shooting North Texas high schooler

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:19PM
Texas
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Girl, 17, killed; arrest warrant issued for killer

17-year-old Ikea Hood, a member of Lancaster High School's drill team, was shot and killed on Sunday morning, according to police.

DALLAS - A suspect in the killing of a high school student in Dallas has been arrested.

17-year-old Trevon Wright was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and booked into the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday morning.

Wright is charged with the murder of Lancaster High junior Ikea Hood.

Dallas police said Hood was killed on Sunday morning in a shooting at a home on Grambling Drive in Southeast Oak Cliff.

Trevon-Wright.jpg

Trevon Wright (Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

Hood had given birth three weeks prior to the shooting.

The 17-year-old was a member of the Tigerette Dance Team at Lancaster High School and also danced with Next Level Community Dance Group in Dallas.

Lancaster High has extra counselors assigned to campus for "as long as they are needed" to help students and staff dealing with Hood's loss.

ikea-hood-1.jpg