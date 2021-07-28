'I Got My Shot' trailer hosts FREE COVID-19 vaccinations in Orange County through July 21

article

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County, in collaboration with Orange County, is hosting several FREE COVID-19 Vaccination events in the community through Saturday.

If you have not received your vaccination already, this is a great opportunity for you to do so in order to protect yourself and the community against the COVID-19 virus.

Both the Pfizer and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available. The vaccinations are first come, first serve and are offered while supplies last.

For those 12 to 17, only the Pfizer vaccine will be available. In addition, those in this age group must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian during the vaccination and a completed consent form must be submitted. Bring the student’s ID, driver’s license, or other identification for the minor at the time of vaccination.

Here is the schedule:

Wednesday, July 28, 2021: Orange County Tax Collector / Lee Vista

Address: 6050 Wooden Pine Drive, Suite 100, Orlando 32829

Time: 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. or while supplies last

Thursday, July 29, 2021: InTown Suites Extended Stay Orlando

Address: 736 Lee Road, Orlando, 32810

Time: 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, July 30, 2021: La Bendicion Supermercado

Address: 1717 W. Oak Ridge Road, Orlando 32839

Time: 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. or while supplies last

Friday, July 30, 2021: Congregación Mita de Florida, Inc

Address: 200 W. Lancaster Road, Orlando 32809

Time: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. or while supplies last

Saturday, July 31, 2021: Oak Ridge High School

Address: 700 W. Oak Ridge Road, Orlando 32809

Time: 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. or while supplies last

Saturday, July 31, 2021: Waterford Lakes

