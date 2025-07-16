Semi overturns in Volusia County I-95 crash, 1 injured: troopers

One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on I-95 North at the Halifax Avenue exit. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

What we know:

According to troopers, a semi-truck was traveling southbound in the outside lane when it collided with a GMC Savana pulling a trailer hauling a 2008 Toyota RAV4. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway. The semi-truck then overturned, spilling a load of plastic pipes onto the road. A third vehicle, a Nissan 350Z, struck debris from the crash.

The driver of the semi was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona with non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers and passengers in the other vehicles were not hurt.

Currently, the inside and center southbound lanes are blocked due to the overturned semi and debris. All northbound lanes are also blocked due to a fuel leak from the semi-truck.