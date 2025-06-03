Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane season begins with warmer than normal waters in Caribbean, Gulf

Published  June 3, 2025 12:51am EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando
The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season poses a higher-than-average threat to Florida. Meteorologists point to elevated ocean temperatures — especially in the Gulf, Caribbean, and western Atlantic — as key indicators.

The Brief

    • Florida faces a heightened hurricane risk this season amid warming ocean waters.
    • Experts warn preparation is critical even in early June.
    • A potential system may form off the Southeast coast later this week.

ORLANDO, Fla. ( - As the Atlantic hurricane season enters its second day, forecasters are warning Floridians to stay prepared, with experts predicting a higher-than-average chance of a storm making landfall in the state this year.

What we know:

Forecasters say the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season poses a higher-than-average threat to Florida. Meteorologists point to elevated ocean temperatures — especially in the Gulf, Caribbean, and western Atlantic — as key indicators. The Caribbean, in particular, is about two months ahead of schedule in terms of hurricane-favorable conditions.

What we don't know:

No specific storm is currently expected to form, though there is a small chance of tropical development off the Southeast coast later this week. The intensity, path, and exact timing of future storms this season remain unknown.

The backstory:

Florida has seen a streak of major hurricanes in recent years, including Michael, Ian, and Idalia. This pattern is part of what meteorologists describe as a 20- to 30-year cycle of heightened tropical activity. Past storms have brought widespread impacts — not just at the center — reinforcing the need for comprehensive preparation.

Big picture view:

This year’s warning isn’t just about a single storm but an ongoing era of frequent, powerful hurricanes striking the state. Despite a quieter start to the season, experts say warmer-than-average waters and early-season trends point to a potentially active few months ahead. Communities are urged to treat every season with seriousness and to prepare early.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Hurricane Center.

