Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County, Coastal Volusia County
9
Flood Warning
from THU 9:01 AM EDT until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Volusia County, Osceola County, Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Brevard County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Lake County, Lake County, Volusia County, Seminole County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:53 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Osceola County, Orange County, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County, Seminole County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Northern Lake County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

1 killed in Volusia County after tree falls through home, Volusia Sheriff's Office

By
Published  October 10, 2024 11:28am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

One person has been killed in Volusia County amid Hurricane Milton, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 that a tree fell through the roof of someone's home during the storm. More details would be released Thursday afternoon, the officials said. 

That spokesperson did not release the person's age, gender, or where in Volusia County the death occurred.

Hurricane Milton made landfall south of Tampa in Siesta Key, Florida, on Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. It made landfall as a Category 1 storm with 120 mph sustained winds.

Water rescue in South Daytona

FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie was in South Daytona as first responders rescued two women – a mother and daughter – in a raft from a flooded neighborhood. 

"We just didn't know where to go with all the animals," Jessica told Amanda.

Milton aftermath: Water rescues underway in Volusia Co.

Firefighters are conducting water rescues Thursday morning along Big Tree Road in South Daytona with many homes cut off or flooded by high water from Hurricane Milton. FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie spoke to the people rescued with their pets. The same neighborhood flooded during Hurricane Ian. First responders said the scene is eerily similar.

"Thank you guys. Appreciate it," the woman told the first responders after the two were rescued.

"It seems pretty bad. It seems very similar to Ian. Hundreds of houses flooded, just in this neighborhood…Every house on the left side of this neighborhood is flooded," a first responded told FOX 35. 