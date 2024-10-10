1 killed in Volusia County after tree falls through home, Volusia Sheriff's Office

One person has been killed in Volusia County amid Hurricane Milton, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 that a tree fell through the roof of someone's home during the storm. More details would be released Thursday afternoon, the officials said.

That spokesperson did not release the person's age, gender, or where in Volusia County the death occurred.

Hurricane Milton made landfall south of Tampa in Siesta Key, Florida, on Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. It made landfall as a Category 1 storm with 120 mph sustained winds.

Water rescue in South Daytona

FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie was in South Daytona as first responders rescued two women – a mother and daughter – in a raft from a flooded neighborhood.

"We just didn't know where to go with all the animals," Jessica told Amanda.

"Thank you guys. Appreciate it," the woman told the first responders after the two were rescued.

"It seems pretty bad. It seems very similar to Ian. Hundreds of houses flooded, just in this neighborhood…Every house on the left side of this neighborhood is flooded," a first responded told FOX 35.