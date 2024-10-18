Hurricane Milton deaths in Florida: County-by-county reports
More than 30 deaths reported in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Milton. At least 14 counties have reported a storm-related death, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Local law enforcement and counties determine whether a death is related to a specific storm, the FDLE said. Not all deaths under investigation may be reported yet to FDLE>
Citrus County
- Medical Examiner – 1 reported
Brevard County
- Indian Harbour Beach PD – 1 reported
Collier County
- Medical Examiner – 2 reported
Highlands County
- Medical Examiner – 1 reported
Hillsborough County
- Medical Examiner – 2 reported
- Tampa Police Department – 1 reported
Lake County
- Medical Examiner – 1 reported
Manatee County
- Medical Examiner – 1 reported
Orange County
- Medical Examiner – 4 reported
Pasco County
- Medical Examiner – 1 reported
Pinellas County
- St. Petersburg Police Department – 2 reported
Polk County
- Polk County Sheriff’s Office – 1 reported
- Medical Examiner – 2 reported
Sarasota County
- Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office – 1 reported
St. Lucie County
- Medical Examiner – 7 reported
Volusia County
- Medical Examiner – 4 reported