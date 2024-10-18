Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Milton deaths in Florida: County-by-county reports

Published  October 18, 2024 9:14pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
More than 30 deaths reported in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Milton. At least 14 counties have reported a storm-related death, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Local law enforcement and counties determine whether a death is related to a specific storm, the FDLE said. Not all deaths under investigation may be reported yet to FDLE>

Citrus County

  • Medical Examiner – 1 reported 

Brevard County

  • Indian Harbour Beach PD – 1 reported

Collier County

  • Medical Examiner – 2 reported

Highlands County

  • Medical Examiner – 1 reported

Hillsborough County

  • Medical Examiner – 2 reported
  • Tampa Police Department – 1 reported

Lake County

  • Medical Examiner – 1 reported

Manatee County

  • Medical Examiner – 1 reported

Orange County

  • Medical Examiner – 4 reported

Pasco County

  • Medical Examiner – 1 reported

 Pinellas County

  • St. Petersburg Police Department – 2 reported

Polk County

  • Polk County Sheriff’s Office – 1 reported
  • Medical Examiner – 2 reported

Sarasota County

  • Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office – 1 reported

St. Lucie County

  • Medical Examiner – 7 reported

Volusia County

  • Medical Examiner – 4 reported