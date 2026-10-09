Hurricane Isaias: Florida braces for Cat 3 storm; Central Florida volunteers prepare to deploy

The Brief Hurricane Isaias is barreling toward Northwest Florida with 120+ mph winds and dangerous storm surge. Shelters are open across the panhandle as residents in evacuation zones head to safety and first responders hunker down. Volunteers with The American Red Cross Central Florida Coast Chapter are already on the ground, with disaster teams staging to deploy as soon as the storm passes.



By late Friday afternoon, emergency crews and residents in the Florida Panhandle were making final preparations as Hurricane Isaias, a dangerous Category 3 storm, barreled toward Northwest Florida.

Packing winds over 120 mph and a threat of life-threatening storm surge, Isaias marked the first hurricane of the season.

First responders stage for impact

What we know:

Residents in the storm's path had only a few hours left to secure their homes and finalize safety plans before conditions rapidly deteriorated Friday night.

In Pensacola, emergency teams were preparing for the worst. Pensacola Police Department PIO Officer Mike Wood said the department was standing by, prepared to help.

"We're making sure all of our cars are gassed up. Our personnel is in place. They have food. They have a place to sleep," Wood said.

According to Wood, officers and call center personnel would be staffed throughout the night. Headquarters had been transformed into a makeshift motel, so employees could remain onsite throughout the storm.

Wood warned that once sustained winds reached dangerous thresholds, first responders would be forced to pause emergency calls until conditions clear.

"We just can't go, 'We're going to lose equipment, and we could lose our first responders,' and we certainly don't want that," Wood added.

Panhandle families evacuate

Shelters opened across Northwest Florida as evacuation orders were put into effect for low-lying areas and vulnerable surge zones.

Lauren Quina, a resident in Zone B, packed up her two young sons — including a newborn — to evacuate after receiving the warning. Her husband, a Pensacola firefighter, hung back to safeguard their home, putting up hurricane shutters and fabric panels.

"We had to get out of there. We don't want to take any chances, any risks," Quina said. "It's the best we can do. You prep as you can, but we're not in control of this storm. All you can do is keep your family safe, pray, and hope that everybody in the path is okay."

Central Florida Volunteers Ready to Deploy

Help was already mobilizing from Central Florida. Volunteers with The American Red Cross Central Florida Coast Chapter were on the ground assisting with shelter operations throughout the Panhandle.

Disaster Assessment Teams (DAT) were staged and ready to move into the hardest-hit areas as soon as floodwater receded and winds died down.

John Lanzetti, a Red Cross volunteer with over 50 disaster deployments, said he was on standby to head straight into the damage zone.

"I have this need to help the community. I believe that we all as human beings on Planet Earth should help each other out," Lanzetti said.

What we don't know:

Utility companies have not yet estimated how widespread or prolonged power outages will be across Northwest Florida.

It is unknown how long displaced families will need to remain in emergency shelters before it is safe to return to evacuation zones.