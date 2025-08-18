NHC: Hurricane Erin getting stronger, larger in the Atlantic

Hurricane Erin – an already powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean – is getting stronger and is expected to grow even larger, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, the NHC said Hurricane Erin's sustained winds were 140 mph, about 10 mph faster than what was listed in the 8 a.m. advisory.

Hurricane Erin tracker: Where is the storm?

As of 11 a.m., Hurricane Erin was 110 miles away from Grand Turk Island and about 880 miles away from Cape Hattereas, North Carolinas, and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph.

It currently has sustained winds of 140 mph, making it a powerful Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. To be a Category 5 hurricane, sustained winds have to reach 157 mph.

"Erin is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A turn to the northwest is expected later today, followed by a turn to the north and on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the core of Erin is expected to pass to the east of the southeastern Bahamas today and move between Bermuda and the east coast of the United States by the middle of the week," the NHC said.

Erin is expected to get a bit stronger, though not expected to reach Category 5 status, according to the latest projections.

Hurricane Erin to bring dangerous surf, rip currents to Florida, U.S.

Hurricane Erin is expected to bring life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents to beaches along the United States' eastern coastline, including Florida, this week.

Erin is expected to pass the Bahamas on Monday, and then move between Bermuda and the United States this week.

NHC tracking disturbance behind Hurricane Erin

The National Hurricane Center has flagged a disturbance in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, behind Hurricane Erin, and given it a medium chance (60%) for development over the next week.

The tropical wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said. Gradual development is possible this week, where a tropical depression could form, according to the NHC.

It is moving northwestward at about 20 mph.