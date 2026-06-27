Human remains found buried behind Walton County home, deputies say

The Brief The Walton County Sheriff's Office recovered human remains buried behind a home on Sunset Lane in Freeport following information on a homicide investigation. Investigators quickly determined the incident was isolated and a domestic matter. Authorities confirmed one suspect was taken into custody. While the scene is secure and poses no threat to the public, detectives are withholding the victim's identity and specific evidence to safeguard the ongoing investigation.



Human remains were discovered buried behind a Walton County home late Thursday evening during a targeted homicide investigation, authorities confirmed.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau secured and executed a search warrant on June 25 at a Freeport residence on Sunset Lane after receiving information about the possible location of a homicide victim.

Human remains were located during a search warrant on June 25, 2026. (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Suspect in custody: Sheriff's officials confirmed that all parties involved in the case have been identified and were known to one another. One individual has already been taken into custody.

No threat to the public: The sheriff's office reported all parties involved have been identified, one of whom is in custody. The people involved are known to each other, deputies said.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not publicly identified the victim or detailed the condition of the remains recovered on the property.

What's next:

The case remains an active, ongoing investigation. The Walton County Sheriff's Office said certain details are being intentionally withheld to protect the integrity of the case, warning that releasing information prematurely could jeopardize the potential prosecution and impede the tracking of additional evidence.

There's no indication of any threat related to this incident, deputies said.