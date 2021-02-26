Massive fire burns in industrial area of Compton

A massive fire in an industrial area of Compton lit up the sky Friday morning, engulfing piles of wooden pallets and spread to a nearby bus yard, damaging several buses.

The fire was first reported about 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of Santa Fe and Banning avenues.

A giant plume of black smoke could be seen from miles around, including West Los Angeles.

Power outages were also reported in the area. Video from SkyFOX showed multiple transformers explode sometime around 6:15 a.m.

Firefighters were working to prevent the flames from spreading outside the perimeter of the commercial property, an effort that was continuing nearly two hours after the fire was first reported.

Problems were reported in maintaining water pressure at the location, and some power lines reportedly were downed, according to reports from the scene.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters from the Compton, Long Beach and Los Angeles County Fire departments were on scene.

CNS contributed to this report.