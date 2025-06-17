Florida cost of living rising: Here's the salary needed to live comfortably in every U.S. state

The Brief A new study published by SmartAsset ranks how much an individual needs to live comfortably in each state across the U.S. Florida ranked at No. 22 on the list, with the income needed for a single adult to live comfortably being about $97,386. The rising cost of living in the U.S. is driven by a combination of factors, and while inflation has slowed down, prices remain high, and wages haven't kept pace for many, making it harder for households to afford basic necessities.



A new study published by SmartAsset shows that residents living in Florida need to make about $97,386 to live comfortably.

Here's how each state ranks in terms of what it takes to afford a comfortable cost of living.

Florida ranks No. 22 on list

What we know:

The new SmartAsset study considered all 50 states and used the latest data from the MIT Living Wage Calculator, which was last updated on Feb. 10.

The study found that an individual in any given U.S. state needs about $5,844 more in earnings than last year to have a comfortable, sustainable budget, while working families of four need an additional $9,360.

Florida ranked at No. 22 on the list, with the income needed for a single adult to live comfortably being about $97,386. For a four-person family, the numbers skyrocket to $217,651.

Other key findings

Big picture view:

Here’s the full ranking of states in the study, with the income needed for an individual to live comfortably in parentheses.

Hawaii ($124,467) Massachusetts ($120,141) California ($119,475) New York ($114,691) Washington ($109,658) New Jersey ($108,992) Maryland ($108,867) Virginia ($106,704) Colorado ($105,955) Connecticut ($105,165) Oregon ($104,666) New Hampshire ($103,085) Arizona ($101,587) Rhode Island ($101,338) Alaska ($100,298) Vermont ($99,632) Georgia ($99,590) Utah ($99,466) Nevada ($99,216) Illinois ($98,010) Delaware ($97,469) Florida ($97,386) Maine ($96,595) Idaho ($96,429) Pennsylvania ($95,306) North Carolina ($93,766) Montana ($92,851) South Carolina ($92,144) Minnesota ($91,728) Tennessee ($91,478) Texas ($90,771) Wyoming ($87,942) Kansas ($87,610) New Mexico ($87,402) Nebraska ($87,318) Michigan ($87,235) Wisconsin ($87,194) Iowa ($86,902) Missouri ($86,819) Indiana ($86,570) Mississippi ($86,320) Louisiana ($85,322) Alabama ($85,280) Ohio ($84,781) Oklahoma ($84,282) Kentucky ($83,574) North Dakota ($82,285) South Dakota ($82,160) Arkansas ($81,078) West Virginia ($80,829)

The SmartAsset study also highlighted several other key findings:

Hawaii is the most expensive state for a single adult to live in comfortably.

It costs more than $300,000 for a family to live comfortably in Massachusetts.

Adults in West Virginia need just $80,829 to live comfortably.

Families in Vermont and New Jersey may be feeling their income squeezed.

The salary needed to live comfortably for an adult jumped nearly 10% in Montana.

Why is the cost of living so high in the U.S.?

Dig deeper:

The rising cost of living in the U.S. is driven by a combination of factors, including inflation, supply chain disruptions and increased demand. While inflation has slowed down, prices remain high, and wages haven't kept pace for many, making it harder for households to afford basic necessities.

As the cost of living continues to increase across the U.S., individuals and families increasingly need more income to support a comfortable lifestyle over the long-term.

This means being able to afford hobbies, vacations, retirement savings, education funds and the occasional emergency – in addition to necessities such as housing, groceries, transportation and medical expenses.

