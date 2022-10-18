Houston Medical Office custodian arrested, co-worker claims she got Herpes by peeing in her water bottle

A Houston medical office custodian has been arrested after a co-worker claimed he gave her Herpes by peeing in her water bottle.



The victim says she noticed water that she had kept on her desk smelled and tasted funny.

Lucio Catarino Diaz

After opening it, she realized it was pee.

Investigators say hidden cameras show Lucio Catarino Diaz contaminating the bottles.

He admitted to the crime and is charged with felony aggravated assault.