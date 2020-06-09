Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will sign order to ban chokeholds

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says he will sign an executive order that will ban the use of chokeholds by law enformcement.

The mayor made the announcement during a funeral service in Houston for George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

“What that order will say is that in this city, we will ban chokeholds and strangleholds,” Mayor Turner said. “In this city, we will require de-escalation. In this city, you have to give a warning before you shoot. In this city, you have a duty to intervene. In this city, we will require comprehensive reporting.”

Mayor Turner said the order was being drafted by the city attorney, and he would sign it when he returned to city hall.

During the service for Floyd, who was raised in Houston, Mayor Turner also announced that he would proclaim June 9 George Perry Day in the City of Houston.

The day before the funeral service in Houston, more than 6,000 people attended a public viewing to pay their respects to Floyd.

Among those at the church on Monday was Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who told reporters he will include Floyd’s family in discussions about police reform and any related legislation.

"George Floyd is going to change the arc of the future of the United States. George Floyd has not died in vain. His life will be a living legacy about the way that America and Texas responds to this tragedy,” Abbott said."

