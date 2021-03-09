Hours-long standoff ends after suspect leads LASD on chase across Inland Empire, crashing into numerous cars

A suspect is in custody after she led deputies on a chase across the Inland Empire and then engaging in an hours-long standoff in Diamond Bar Tuesday night.

SkyFOX was over Diamond Bar involving a red Nissan sedan during the early parts of the chase. The chase suspect led Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies on a chase across Ontario, Chino Hills, Chino and then back to Diamond Bar.

During the chase, the suspect smashed into numerous cars before ramming into another car, totaling her Nissan. Despite the pursuit ending, she refused to leave her car for hours, prompting authorities to place a drone over the car, firing nonlethals at her direction and then bringing K9 units and SWAT officers.

The standoff finally ended after deputies on scene began to deploy tear gas, prompting the suspect and a young passenger to both exit the Nissan.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

