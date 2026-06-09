Honor Flight Central Florida looking for WW II, Korean War-era vets for fall mission

Honor Flight Central Florida is actively searching for veterans of World War II and the Korean War to participate in its upcoming trip to the nation’s capital on October 17.

The organization aims to transport 20 veterans from these eras, along with 40 Vietnam War veterans, to Washington, D.C., to visit the national memorials dedicated to their service.

Why is Honor Flight seeking veterans now?

With Mission 37 approaching in October, the organization is ramping up efforts to locate and invite eligible veterans to ensure they have the opportunity to experience this day of honor while time still allows.

Honor Flight leaders say the urgency is especially important for World War II and Korean War veterans, as their numbers continue to decline with age. The mission is rooted in a simple but powerful purpose: to honor America’s veterans for their sacrifices by bringing them to Washington, D.C. to reflect at the memorials dedicated to their service — at no cost to the veteran.

All terminally ill veterans from any era are served as soon as possible and receive the highest priority, followed by WWII veterans, Korean War veterans, and Vietnam War veterans, according to the Honor Flight Central Florida website.

What is the significance of the mission?

The mission provides veterans with a one-day trip to Washington, D.C., allowing them to visit the national memorials built in their honor by a grateful nation. For many, it is a rare opportunity to see these tributes alongside fellow service members who understand their experience, creating moments of reflection, recognition, and camaraderie.

Since 2005, the National Honor Flight Network has transported more than 295,000 veterans to Washington, D.C., through 124 regional hubs across 44 states.

What is the Honor Flight?

Honor Flight Central Florida is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization and a registered hub of the national Honor Flight Network. Founded in 2005, the national network was created with a single mission: to honor America’s veterans for their sacrifices by bringing them to the nation’s capital to visit and reflect at their memorials.

Honor Flight Central Florida has been operating since 2012 and has flown more than 1,000 Central Florida veterans. The organization serves veterans living in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Polk, and Lake counties. The non-profit operates flights out of Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Orlando-Sanford International Airport (SFB).

The experience is designed not only as a trip, but as a day of gratitude and recognition. The experience gives veterans a chance to be celebrated by a grateful community and to share a meaningful journey with fellow heroes.

How can you apply? Who is eligible?

What you can do:

Veterans interested in participating should visit HonorFlightCentralFlorida.org to submit an application. Veterans should be prepared to provide proof of service, such as a DD214.

How much does it cost?

There is no cost for veterans to participate in an Honor Flight. The trips are fully funded through donations.

Guardian donors accompany veterans on the trip at their own expense. Their fee helps cover Honor Flight-related expenses and provides them the privilege of accompanying one of the nation’s hometown heroes for the day on the National Mall.