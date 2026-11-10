More than 120 arrested in multi-agency Volusia County crime crackdown

The Brief More than 120 people were arrested in October during a coordinated Volusia County crime crackdown involving the sheriff’s office, Daytona Beach police and the FBI. The operations targeted wanted fugitives, drug dealers, repeat offenders and suspects accused of sex crimes. Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the effort aims to curb crime and keep repeat offenders off the streets.



More than 120 people were arrested in October as the Volusia County Sheriff's Office partnered with Daytona Beach police and the FBI in a series of operations targeting crime across the county.

The agencies said they launched the coordinated effort after noticing a seasonal increase in violent crime during the fall months.

Local perspective:

The operations focused on wanted fugitives, suspected drug dealers, repeat offenders and people accused of sex crimes, including offenses involving children.

The arrest was among 120 made during the month-long crackdown. Authorities said the arrests involved outstanding warrants for offenses including drug dealing, prostitution and other sex crimes.

Investigators said the goal was to get repeat offenders and wanted suspects off the streets before they could commit additional crimes.

What they're saying:

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the coordinated operations were intended to send a message to people involved in criminal activity that law enforcement agencies were working together to target them.

"If you're a thug, and you think you're gonna commit crimes, and you're going to run Volusia County, you're wrong," the sheriff said. "Whether you're the Mongols or the Outlaws or whether you're some thug living in one of our neighborhoods that wants to push bricks of cocaine and fentanyl, we're gonna get you."