Hit-and-run driver crashes into ambulance transporting stroke patient on I-4: FHP

A car speeding on I-4 crashed into the back of a Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance on Friday night, according to troopers.

FHP says a car believed to be a silver or gray Chrysler 300 was headed west around 7:12 p.m. Just east of Exit 19 (Thonotosassa Road), the car passed a Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance that had emergency equipment activated and hit the left rear of the vehicle, according to officials.

Authorities say the ambulance was taking a 40-year-old female stroke patient to a Tampa area hospital at the time of the crash.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

After the crash, the car continued west on I-4 while the ambulance was driven to a controlled stop along the shoulder of the highway, according to FHP.

Troopers say the stroke patient was airlifted from the crash scene for advanced medical care. According to officials, the two paramedics in the ambulance were uninjured during the event.

Authorities say the ambulance driver described the suspect car as having significant passenger side damage.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.