Driver crashes into fire hydrant, causing 'significant flooding' at Deltona homes: deputies

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:05AM
Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. - A hit-and-run crash caused "significant flooding" to homes in Deltona overnight after a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. at Normandy Boulevard and Elwood Street. Deputies are working to find the driver.

Deltona Public Works crews responded and were able to turn the water off, but not before it caused significant flooding to nearby houses, officials said. 

