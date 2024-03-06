Driver crashes into fire hydrant, causing 'significant flooding' at Deltona homes: deputies

article

A hit-and-run crash caused "significant flooding" to homes in Deltona overnight after a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. at Normandy Boulevard and Elwood Street. Deputies are working to find the driver.

Deltona Public Works crews responded and were able to turn the water off, but not before it caused significant flooding to nearby houses, officials said.

On Tuesday morning, a pickup truck also collided with a fire hydrant during a crash on East Michigan Street near Conroy Gardens Road, causing a large mess at the Orlando intersection, road closure and flooding inside a home. That area has since reopened.