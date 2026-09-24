Hilary Duff adds Orlando stop to 2027 'The Lucky Me' tour
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hilary Duff will make Orlando one of the stops on her world tour next year.
The singer-actress has extended her The Lucky Me Tour, adding 32 new dates across the U.S., Europe and Latin America.
Duff to perform in Orlando
Duff will kick off the U.S. leg of her tour in Florida before making stops in Cleveland, Raleigh, Baltimore, Denver and more.
Her first stop will be Sunrise, Florida on Oct. 1, 2027.
After that, she'll head to Orlando for a performance at the Kia Center on Oct. 2, 2027.
The U.S. run will end in Anaheim, California, on Nov. 20, 2027.
Dashboard Confessional and Tegan and Sara will join Duff for select U.S. shows.
Lucky Me Tour 2027 U.S. dates
The full list of tour dates is below:
- Oct. 1, 2027 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
- Oct. 2, 2027 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- Oct. 4, 2027 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- Oct. 6, 2027 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Oct. 8, 2027 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Oct. 9, 2027 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
- Oct. 11, 2027 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
- Oct. 13, 2027 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
- Oct. 15, 2027 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Oct. 16, 2027 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Nov. 5, 2027 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
- Nov. 6, 2027 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Nov. 8, 2027 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Nov. 10, 2027 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Nov. 12, 2027 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Nov. 14, 2027 – Des Moines, IA – Casey’s Center
- Nov. 15, 2027 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Nov. 17, 2027 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Nov. 20, 2027 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
How to get tickets
Pre-sales will begin Sept. 28 for select shows.
The Artist pre-sale will begin Sept. 29. Fans can sign up for that pre-sale on Duff's website.
Pre-sales for the Kia Center and Live Nation will begin Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. ET and run until Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. ET.
General public sales will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Oct. 2.
Duff's first global tour in decades
The Lucky Me Tour marks Duff's first global tour in nearly two decades.
The tour was launched in support of her sixth studio album "Luck...Or Something," which was released earlier this year. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.
Duff began her musical career with 2023's four-time platinum album "Metamorphosis," which featured hits "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean."
In addition to singing, Duff is known for acting roles in TV shows and movies, including "Lizzie McGuire," "Younger" and "Cheaper by the Dozen."
The Source: This article was written based on information released by the City of Orlando.