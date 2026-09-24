Hilary Duff adds Orlando stop to 2027 'The Lucky Me' tour

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The Brief Hilary Duff is extending her Lucky Me Tour with 32 new dates across the U.S., Europe and Latin America in 2027. One of the stops will include a performance at the Kia Center in Orlando on Oct. 2, 2027. The tour was launched to support Duff's sixth studio album "Luck…Or Something."



Hilary Duff will make Orlando one of the stops on her world tour next year.

The singer-actress has extended her The Lucky Me Tour, adding 32 new dates across the U.S., Europe and Latin America.

Duff to perform in Orlando

Duff will kick off the U.S. leg of her tour in Florida before making stops in Cleveland, Raleigh, Baltimore, Denver and more.

Her first stop will be Sunrise, Florida on Oct. 1, 2027.

After that, she'll head to Orlando for a performance at the Kia Center on Oct. 2, 2027.

The U.S. run will end in Anaheim, California, on Nov. 20, 2027.

Dashboard Confessional and Tegan and Sara will join Duff for select U.S. shows.

Lucky Me Tour 2027 U.S. dates

The full list of tour dates is below:

Oct. 1, 2027 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Oct. 2, 2027 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Oct. 4, 2027 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Oct. 6, 2027 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 8, 2027 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 9, 2027 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Oct. 11, 2027 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Oct. 13, 2027 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Oct. 15, 2027 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Oct. 16, 2027 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 5, 2027 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Nov. 6, 2027 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Nov. 8, 2027 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Nov. 10, 2027 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Nov. 12, 2027 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Nov. 14, 2027 – Des Moines, IA – Casey’s Center

Nov. 15, 2027 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Nov. 17, 2027 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Nov. 20, 2027 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

How to get tickets

Pre-sales will begin Sept. 28 for select shows.

The Artist pre-sale will begin Sept. 29. Fans can sign up for that pre-sale on Duff's website.

Pre-sales for the Kia Center and Live Nation will begin Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. ET and run until Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. ET.

General public sales will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Oct. 2.

Duff's first global tour in decades

The Lucky Me Tour marks Duff's first global tour in nearly two decades.

The tour was launched in support of her sixth studio album "Luck...Or Something," which was released earlier this year. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Duff began her musical career with 2023's four-time platinum album "Metamorphosis," which featured hits "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean."

In addition to singing, Duff is known for acting roles in TV shows and movies, including "Lizzie McGuire," "Younger" and "Cheaper by the Dozen."